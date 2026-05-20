An 'unbreakable' relationship: Putin and Xi strengthen their ties, even if they do not close a deal on the new Russian-Chinese gas pipeline

Published by Israel Duro 20 de mayo, 2026

The presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, met Wednesday and ratified the strength of their bilateral relations in the face of world turbulence, less than a week after Beijing also hosted U.S. Donald Trump. However, the two failed to clinch a deal for a new Russian-Chinese gas pipeline.

"We have relentlessly deepened mutual political trust and strategic coordination with unwavering perseverance that has withstood a thousand tests," Xi told his guest, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

For his part, Putin referred to relations at an "unprecedented level," particularly in the economic sphere, despite "unfavorable external factors."

Xi warns against "inopportune" resumption of Middle East war

Both leaders met in a context of multiple crises directly affecting their countries, such as the threats of resumption of hostilities in the Gulf, the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine or tensions in trade and hydrocarbon supplies. Xi warned, precisely, that a resumption of fighting in the Middle East would be "unwelcome."

Smiling, the Chinese president welcomed Putin minutes earlier with a warm handshake at the foot of the steps of the Great Hall of the People, the seat of power in the heart of the capital. The leaders of the two giants listened to their anthems, reviewed a military guard and a group of children who jumped up and down to shouts of "welcome, welcome" and waved flags of both countries. In addition, a cannon salute resounded, in a staging very similar to that of the pompous welcome given to Trump.

Xi and Putin, who are commonly referred to as "old friend" or "dear friend" have already met nearly 40 times over more than 13 years of simultaneous exercise of power, then sat down at the talks table, with the Republican tycoon's visit among the various topics of common interest.

No agreement on the "Siberian Force 2" gas pipeline

A joy that was not reflected in the negotiations for the great "Siberian Force 2" gas pipeline, which would connect Russia's largest natural gas reserves in northern Siberia with China. it is a fundamental project for Russia, which sees in it an outlet for its hydrocarbons, which Europe has turned its back on after the invasion of Ukraine. But its realization is being delayed.

At the end of the meeting, although the delegations pointed to "progress" in the negotiations, no agreement was reached.

Difference of interests in the Middle East War

China and Russia are also long-standing partners of Iran and North Korea. China-Russia ties have strengthened following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russian oil exports to China increased by about 30%, according to data from European analysis centers.

The relationship is, however, unbalanced. Russian imports accounted for only about 5% of China's imports in 2025, according to the Asian giant's Customs. In contrast, China accounted for more than a third of imports and more than a quarter of Russia's shipments in 2025, according to Russia's Tass agency.

By the end of 2025, China was the largest buyer of Russian crude oil and coal, and the second largest buyer of pipeline-transported gas, according to the CREA Energy Research Center.

In addition, China is directly affected by Iranian and U.S. blockades of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Middle East conflict, through which much of its supplies transit. Views on against Iran could diverge, however, as Russia benefits from the conflict thanks to a loosening of sanctions, analysts anticipate.