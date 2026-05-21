Trump charges congressional Republicans: 'They play a very soft game compared to Democrats'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump launched a harsh criticism of the Congress and accused his party of playing "a very soft game" compared to Democrats. The president weighed in on his Truth Social account, where he complained about Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who blocked funding for new ballroom security from being included in a Republican Budget Reconciliation bill.

The Senate parliamentarian serves as a nonpartisan official who acts as the Senate's top parliamentary rules expert, advising leaders of the day on procedural matters. MacDonough was nominated by Harry Reid, Senate Democratic majority leader during part of Barack Obama's presidency.

"Shockingly, Republicans have kept the very important position of 'Parliamentarian' in the hands of a woman, Elizabeth MacDonough. (...)" Over the years, she has been brutal to Republicans but not so to the Democrats — so why has she not been replaced? Many fair people would be qualified for that vital job," the president wrote.

"The Republicans play a very soft game compared to the Dumocrats. It is their single biggest disadvantage in politics. The Dumocrats cheat, lie, and steal, especially when it comes to Votes in Elections, but stick together, whereas the Republicans allow the Elizabeth MacDonoughs of the World to stay in power, and brutalize us," he added.

Trump's attacks on Republicans and McDonough came after he ruled that funding for security for a new White House ballroom did not qualify for inclusion in the legislative package Republicans are seeking to pass this week, thereby leaving it out of the bill.

Specifically, Republicans are seeking to pass a Budget Reconciliation package, which only requires a simple majority in the Senate. However, its contents must comply with the Byrd Rule, which dictates that reconciliation bills must deal exclusively with budget-related issues. Senate Parliamentarian MacDonough decides which provisions comply with it and which do not.

Can Trump fire the Senate parliamentarian?



Being a member of the Legislative Branch, and specifically the Senate, sonly the majority leader has the authority to fire him.

The only precedent for firing occurred in 2001, when Trent Lott, then Senate Republican majority leader, replaced Robert Dove with Alan Frumin, who held the position until 2012.