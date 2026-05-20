Scandal in France: Investigation into possible sexual abuse in 84 preschools in Paris

Saint-Dominique school after the arrest of 16 people linked to the center. AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de mayo, 2026

The case of sexual assaults in schools in the French capital continues to grow. The Paris Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it is investigating possible offenses in 84 preschools, around 20 primary schools and 10 kindergartens.

During an interview on RTL, chief prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed that three formal judicial investigations have already been opened and five direct summonses have been issued before the correctional court. In addition, at least one school monitor is in pre-trial detention.

In addition, 16 people from the Saint-Dominique school in Paris were taken into police custody Wednesday "in the framework of different preliminary investigations" for alleged sexual violence in the school environment, the prosecutor's office said in a statement cited by Le Monde.

The prosecutor said the case is being treated with "absolute urgency" and stressed the heavy pressure on the criminal brigade, which must simultaneously investigate these sexual abuse and incest cases.

A structural problem

Since the beginning of the year, the Paris mayor's office has suspended 78 workers in extracurricular services, 31 of whom on suspicion of sexual violence. New Socialist Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire acknowledged that the problem is "systemic" in nature and announced a 20 million euro ($23.17 million) emergency plan to strengthen controls, improve staff training and streamline reporting protocols.

The vast majority of the 14,000 school monitors working in Paris are hired on a temporary basis

Clash between parents and unions

While parent collectives such as SOS Périscolaire and #MeTooEcole are demanding drastic measures and a nationwide response, the sector's unions have harshly criticized municipal management. They claim that "automatic suspensions" are taking place and warn that chronic understaffing and precarious conditions are worsening the crisis. In fact, they have called strikes that will run through May 22.