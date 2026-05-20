LIVE | Iran threatens war 'beyond the region' in case of new attacks

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump warned that the United States may strike Iran again, a day after claiming he suspended a full-scale attack in hope of reaching a deal to end the war.

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guards vowed Wednesday to extend the war "beyond the region" of the Middle East in case the United States and Israel attack the country again.

The statement comes as a fragile ceasefire has been in effect since April 8 between Tehran and Washington, established after more than a month of war triggered by the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran on Feb. 28.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time (ET).

06:40 pm Iran vows war "beyond the region" in case of new attacks 13:39 20/05/2026 13:56 20/05/2026 The Revolutionary Guards, Iran's ideological army, vowed Wednesday to extend the war "beyond the region" of the Middle East in case the United States and Israel attack the country again.



This statement comes as a fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8 between Tehran and Washington, established after more than a month of war triggered by the Israeli-U.S. attack on Iran on Feb. 28.

06:30 Am Oil prices drop after oil tanker passes through Hormuz 13:38 20/05/2026 13:56 20/05/2026 Oil prices were down Wednesday following the passage of a South Korean oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.



Around 9:40 a.m. GMT, the price of a barrel of Brent North Sea crude for July delivery fell 1.79% to $109.29. Its U.S. equivalent, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate for delivery in the same month, fell 1.64% to $102.44.



06:00 Am South Korean oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz 13:38 20/05/2026 13:38 20/05/2026 A South Korean oil tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday in a crossing facilitated by Tehran, Seoul announced, while traffic through that strategic passage remains virtually paralyzed as a result of the war in the Middle East.



05:30 am Xi tells Putin that a resumption of hostilities in the Middle East would be "inopportune" 13:36 20/05/2026 13:56 20/05/2026 Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that a resumption of hostilities in the Middle East would be "inopportune," a day after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to resume strikes against Iran.



05:00 am At least 19 killed in Lebanon, clashes with Israel. 13:36 20/05/2026 13:56 20/05/2026 Several Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed 19 people, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported Tuesday.



The Islamist movement Hezbollah reported clashes with Israeli soldiers in the south of the country.



Israel, for its part, announced the death of one of its soldiers in the same area, raising to 22 the number of Israelis killed in Lebanon since the start of the conflict.

04:36 Am Vance says talks with Iran making "good progress" 13:36 20/05/2026 13:56 20/05/2026 U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that talks with Iran are making good progress, but Washington is "ready and prepared" to resume military operations against Iran.



04:00 Am. Trump warned that he may strike Iran again Donald Trump warned that the United States may strike Iran again, a day after saying he called off a full-scale attack in hopes of reaching a deal to end the war.

13:36 20/05/2026 13:36 20/05/2026

The latest developments in the war: