Desperate twist in Congress: Democrat Ilhan Omar deflects blame to Trump for billionaire's diversion of tax dollars

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 20 de mayo, 2026

Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar broke her silence in the face of insistent questioning over her alleged ties to the massive Feeding Our Future fraud, a corruption scandal that cost US taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

In a written statement sent to Fox News Digital, the lawmaker from the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party rejected any direct link and rehearsed a defense that shifts responsibility toward the regulatory framework set during Donald Trump's first term in office.

"Any claim that I had knowledge of this scheme is totally false," the federal representative stated categorically, disassociating her management of the diversion of resources intended for child nutrition programs during the health crisis.

However, the Republican opposition and state oversight committees maintain that the legal initiatives promoted by Omar opened the doors to a lack of control that criminals took advantage of to enrich themselves illicitly.

A law without institutional controls

The controversy centers on the MEALS Act, drafted by Omar and incorporated at the time within the federal coronavirus assistance package.

According to the final report recently issued by the Minnesota House State Agency Oversight and Fraud Prevention Committee, this regulation "removed controls" from federal food programs.

By allowing in for-profit restaurants and relaxing the mechanisms for immediate delivery under takeout, the system made it impractical to actually verify whether vulnerable children were receiving the food funded by the public purse.

In his defense against the auditors' criticism, Omar argued the bipartisan nature of the legislation at its inception to justify the structure of the program. "The MEALS Act was signed into law by President Trump and passed with bipartisan support as part of a broader legislative package," he said.

"Trump's USDA secretary set the regulatory framework during the program's rollout. I have always stood up for feeding children and will continue to make sure our children do not go hungry," the congresswoman maintained in her official statement.

Omar further added that the instant the irregularities of the scam network came to public light, she formally approached the federal Agriculture authorities to demand a rigorous audit of the allocated budget.

"As I stated from the beginning, stealing millions of dollars under the guise of feeding hungry children to fund lavish lifestyles and extravagant spending is reprehensible," the lawmaker said, expressing her support for holding key figures in the criminal scheme, such as Aimee Bock, accountable before the federal judicial system for defrauding the public trust and siphoning taxpayer money.

Democratic gridlock and suspicions of 'revisionist history.'

Despite the congresswoman's public denials, local investigators complain of a systematic lack of transparency.

The Minnesota legislative committee extended a formal invitation to the Democratic congresswomanto testify under oath about her degree of knowledge regarding the criminal networks operating in her state.

Faced with the total lack of response from Omar, the Republicans pushed an initiative to force her to appear by means of a formal subpoena, a control resource that ended up being blocked within the committee thanks to the votes of the Democratic majority.

The Republican chairwoman of that oversight committee, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, dismissed the explanations issued by the congresswoman and called her narrative a last-minute political expediency.

"She only sent a letter once the fraud was exposed," Robbins told Fox News Digital. "Before that, she sent letters urging the administration to keep the waivers in place, allowing the fraud to continue. It sounds like revisionist history. I don't buy it at all," the state lawmaker sentenced.

The conservative bloc points out that the U.S. Congress should intervene to enforce the release of records that clarify Omar's relationship with criminals already convicted by the case, his promotion on public channels of a Minneapolis dining establishment that later turned out to be linked to the corrupt network, and the minutes of meetings held with the Minnesota Department of Education.

Adding to this picture is the state committee report that directly accuses the administration of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, of having fostered an institutional "culture of tolerance" that facilitated the theft of billions of dollars in global public funds.