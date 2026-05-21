Hyundai recalls more than 54,000 Elantra Hybrids due to fire risk: which models are affected

Published by VozMedia Staff 20 de mayo, 2026

Hyundai announced the recall of more than 54,000 Elantra Hybrid vehicles in the United States due to a flaw in the hybrid system. The automaker said the flaw could cause overheating and increase the risk of the vehicles stopping working. The measure affects certain models manufactured between 2024 and 2026.

According to the announcement, the problem is in the Hybrid Power Control Unit (HPCU), a component that could overheat under certain operating conditions, including high electrical loads.

The recall includes approximately 54,337 units of the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid corresponding to the 2024, 2025 and 2026 model years.

The company said owners may detect early signs such as warning lights on the dashboard or problems with vehicle operation.

To fix the problem, Hyundai will perform a free hybrid system software update. The company will notify affected owners to have their vehicles serviced at authorized dealers.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the updated software improves cooling and limits the maximum current delivered, thereby reducing the likelihood of the unit overheating.