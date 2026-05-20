US indicts Raúl Castro on murder and conspiracy to kill Americans

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de mayo, 2026

The Trump administration formally accused former Cuban dictator Raúl Castro of murder, conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and destruction of aircraft, in connection with two planes that were shot down in 1996 that belonged to a nonprofit organization.

At the time, Castro was serving as minister of defense of Cuba.

A Miami judge lifted the secrecy of summary proceedings in this case, in which the former Cuban dictator is charged with murder and conspiracy to murder, AFP reported.

On Feb. 24, 1996, two Cuban MiG fighter jets chased and killed two unarmed planes belonging to the non-profit organization Brothers to the Rescue in the Florida Straits, killing their four crew members.

A third aircraft, carrying the organization's leader, José Basulto, narrowly escaped. The downed planes landed in international waters.