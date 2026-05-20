NFL: Aaron Rodgers confirms 2026 with the Pittsburgh Steelers will be his final season

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de mayo, 2026

Aaron Rodgers confirmed Wednesday that next season will be the last of his career in the NFL. The future hall of famer will play his 22nd season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Yes. This is it," Rodgers stated flatly when asked if 2026 would be his farewell year.

The four-time league MVP signed a one-year contract this week with the Steelers, the team he joined in 2025. The decision reunites him with his former coach in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy, who took over as the team's head coach in January following the departure of Mike Tomlin.

"There is a full aspect circle that piqued my interest of coming back," the 42-year-old quarterback said of his return with McCarthy.

Rodgers acknowledged he had "some doubts" about whether he would play again, but a conversation with McCarthy convinced him. "It felt different than last year, because I knew some of the guys and some of the people who work here and stuff, so it felt good coming in," he explained.