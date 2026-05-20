NFL: Aaron Rodgers confirms 2026 with the Pittsburgh Steelers will be his final season
The four-time league MVP signed a one-year contract this week with the Steelers, the team he joined in 2025. The move reunites him with his former coach in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy, who took over as the team's head coach in January following the departure of Mike Tomlin.
Aaron Rodgers confirmed Wednesday that next season will be the last of his career in the NFL. The future hall of famer will play his 22nd season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Yes. This is it," Rodgers stated flatly when asked if 2026 would be his farewell year.
The four-time league MVP signed a one-year contract this week with the Steelers, the team he joined in 2025. The decision reunites him with his former coach in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy, who took over as the team's head coach in January following the departure of Mike Tomlin.
"There is a full aspect circle that piqued my interest of coming back," the 42-year-old quarterback said of his return with McCarthy.
Rodgers acknowledged he had "some doubts" about whether he would play again, but a conversation with McCarthy convinced him. "It felt different than last year, because I knew some of the guys and some of the people who work here and stuff, so it felt good coming in," he explained.
Coming full circle
The veteran quarterback arrived in Pittsburgh in June 2025 after a disappointing season with the New York Jets. In his first year with the Steelers, he led the team to the playoffs, although they fell in the wild-card round to the Houston Texans
McCarthy celebrated the news Wednesday, saying, "Clearly what it means, you see the reaction in the building — players, coaching staff, everyone was extremely excited when the decision became official," the coach said.
With this decision, Rodgers will end a legendary career that includes four MVP awards (2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021) and one Super Bowl. The 2026 season will mark the closing of one of the most important chapters in NFL history.