DHS cooperated in the investigation of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, accused of influence peddling

The former President of the Government of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de mayo, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) collaborated in the investigation into José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, ex-president of the Government of Spain charged with crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling, money laundering and false documentation.

Specifically, according to Judge José Luis Calama -instructor of the case involving Rodríguez Zapatero-, the DHS delivered to the Spanish police authorities extracts of a mobile device belonging to Rodolfo Reyes Rojas, former president of the airline Plus Ultra, in which there are references to the president of the Government of Spain.

Venezuelan lawyer Nizar El Fakih reported this information through his profile in X. Also so did the media outlet Vloonk, which included an image of Judge Calama's order reflecting DHS's collaboration in this case.

Rodríguez Zapatero, a member of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) -to which the current Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, also belongs- is being investigated the Plus Ultra public bailout case.

The airline received a loan of 53 million euros (about $62 million) of public money -granted by the Sanchez government - in March 2020, coinciding with the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

The former president of the Spanish government will have to appear in court to testify on June 2.