Colombia: ELN declares unilateral truce during May 31 presidential election

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de mayo, 2026

Eleven days before the presidential election, the National Liberation Army (ELN) decreed a unilateral ceasefire to be in effect from midnight Friday, May 30 until midnight on Monday, June 2, with the objective to "guarantee a free vote" and not interfere with election day.

The announcement, made public this Wednesday through a statement, comes in a context of high tension due to armed violence and threats against candidates and campaign members.

Polarization in the final stretch

The elections on May 31 will define whether Colombia continues with the policy of "Total Peace" promoted by the leftist government of Gustavo Petro or shift to a more heavy-handed strategy against armed groups.

Although the policy generated temporary truces, it allowed the armed groups to strengthen. According to a report by the Ideas for Peace Foundation, as of December 2025 these groups had more than 27,000 members, an increase of 23.5% in just one year, equivalent to more than 5,000 new members joining illegal organizations.

Iván Cepeda, of the Historical Pact party and senator and candidate of the left, leads the polls and proposes to continue the peace talks with the guerrillas. On the other hand, on the right are figures such as lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella and senator Paloma Valencia, who promise a more forceful military response to drug trafficking and illegal groups.

Background on negotiations

The ELN began peace talks with the Petro government in 2022, but negotiations were frozen following an attack on the border with Venezuela that left more than 100 dead. Petro has since hardened his discourse, calling the group "narco-traffickers" and announcing greater military operations, including after his visit to Donald Trump in February.

Last Friday, the FARC, commanded by Iván Mordisco, also announced a ceasefire during election day.

Campaign violence

Despite the truces, violence does not cease. The main candidates have claimed on social media that they have been subject to threats. Over the weekend, two members of Abelardo de la Espriella's campaign were murdered, which has increased tension in recent weeks.