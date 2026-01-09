Trump announces meeting with María Corina Machado: "I look forward to greeting her"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 8 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump confirmed that he will meet next week with Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado, amid the new political scenario opened after the capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro, who will face trial for drug trafficking in a New York court.

In an interview with Fox News, on host Sean Hannity's show, Trump said he hopes to meet with Machado in the coming days and called the eventual meeting a personal honor after Machado told Hannity herself that she is willing to give him her Nobel Peace Prize.

"I understand she's coming in next week sometime. And I look forward to saying hello to her, and I I've heard that she wants to do that. That'd be a great honor," declared the president, who also called Machado "a nice person."

President Trump also returned to defend his foreign policy and asserted that his administration has managed to stop multiple armed conflicts globally, which should have earned him the Nobel.

"I did put out eight wars. Eight in a quarter because, you know, Thailand and Cambodia started going at it against each other. I'll put the list up if you want. Yeah. You put the list out. It's quite a list. But I've stopped eight wars. And I think, you know, it's been a major embarrassment to Norway," he said.

Trump anticipates a collapse of Cuba

During the interview, Trump also discussed the historic relationship between Cuba and Venezuela, which he defined as an exchange of military protection for oil and illicit financing, a scheme that, according to the U.S. leader, stopped operating after the fall of Maduro.

"Cuba totally relies on Venezuela for money and for oil, and they give Venezuela protection. That was always the deal," Trump said, before referring to the Cubans who were discharged during the operation against Maduro.

"They're very tough. They're good soldiers. They got wiped out, as you know, three days ago, wiped out. I don't want to even say how many, but they got wiped out."

Then, Trump remarked that the collapse of the Chavista regime broke the balance that sustained Havana.

"Cuba gives protection to Venezuela, and Venezuela gives Cuba money through oil. And it's worked that way for a long time. It talked about how it doesn't work that way anymore," he said. "So I don't know what Cuba is going to do. I think Cuba is going to fail. It's got, I don't think there are any alternatives for Cuba."

Maduro's capture and the offensive against drug trafficking

Trump also explained that the order to capture Nicolás Maduro was not a very difficult one to take.

"Well, it wasn't a hard decision. Democrats wanted him, and Republicans wanted him, and nobody had what it takes to get him or didn't wanna get him," he said.

The president recalled that the Venezuelan dictator exported criminality to the United States.

"He killed a lot of people. He sent a lot of bad people into our country. He emptied his prisons into the United States. He emptied his mental institutions and insane asylums into the United States and did a lot of very bad things, but he was a big drug pusher," she sentenced.