Spain distances itself from European bloc, refuses to support attack against Iran militarily

Spain has refused to provide military support to the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, thus distancing itself from the position adopted by France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which have opened the door to undertake "proportionate defensive actions" in the face of Tehran's attacks in the region.

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares asserted Monday that Spain will not authorize the use of military bases on its territory for operations that do not fit within international legality according to AFP.

"Spain has a very clear position: the voice of Europe has to be a voice of balance and moderation, of working for de-escalation and a return to the negotiating table," he said.

Withdrawal of American planes from Morón Air Base

The Spanish refusal has had immediate consequences. The Pentagon withdrew a dozen KC-135 tanker planes that were deployed at the Morón Air Base and, to a lesser extent, at the Rota Naval Base.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles "categorically" denied that Spain had provided assistance to the attack and stressed that the bilateral agreement with the United States must be applied within the framework of international law.

"The bases are not going to provide support other than if it were necessary from a humanitarian point of view," the head of that Spanish ministry told the media.

The United States operates in Morón and Rota under a bilateral cooperation agreement, although both facilities remain under Spanish sovereignty.

Distance from France, Germany and the United Kingdom Madrid's position contrasts with that of the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, who have warned Iran that it could launch proportionate defensive actions to neutralize its missile and drone strike capabilities.



While these three European powers have expressed coordination with Washington, the Spanish government insists on avoiding "unilateral military actions outside the United Nations Charter," something that further strains relations with the U.S.

Spanish military and an evacuation announcement

More than 1,000 Spanish military personnel remain deployed in the region, mainly in Lebanon, Iraq and Turkey. According to its Ministry of Defense, all are in good condition and have taken additional security measures.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has also activated a crisis unit to attend to the approximately 30,000 Spaniards in the area, many of them affected by the closure of airspace in the Middle East.