Iranian drones strike US consulate in Dubai and CIA station in Saudi Arabia

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de marzo, 2026

The U.S. consulate in Dubai was the scene of a fire Tuesday night after a drone, identified by diplomatic sources cited by Fox News as Iranian, hit a parking lot next to the foreign ministry building, generating fire and smoke. At the same time, Washington Post journalist John Hudson reported that a suspected Iranian drone attack also hit a CIA station in Saudi Arabia, according to sources he and colleague Ellen Nakashima were told.

In Dubai, initial reports suggested the device had directly hit the diplomatic facility. It was later clarified that the impact occurred near the building rather than on the structure itself. Geolocated and verified videos show a dense column of black smoke rising over the area, visible even from points away from the diplomatic complex. So far, no official reports have been released describing structural damage inside the building.

Fire extinguished and no injuries

The Dubai Media Office confirmed in a post on the social network X that the fire was the result of a "drone-related incident" and that authorities were able to quickly control and extinguish the flames. That statement indicated that no persons were injured as a result of the event.

The official statements did not attribute specific responsibility or detail the origin of the unmanned device, beyond referring to it as a drone that impacted near the consular facilities.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio referred to the incident by noting that he saw the reports and that the last update he received, seconds before appearing before the cameras, indicated that "a drone unfortunately struck a parking lot adjacent to the chancellery building and then set off a fire in that place. All personnel are accounted for."

Rubio further maintained that "our embassies and our diplomatic facilities are under direct attack from a terroristic regime."

Report of CIA Station Strike in Saudi Arabia

In a post on X, John Hudson wrote: “SCOOP: A suspected Iranian drone attack hit the CIA’s station in Saudi Arabia in what would amount to a significant symbolic victory for the Islamic Republic as it lashes out at U.S. targets and personnel across the Middle East, sources tell @nakashimae and me.”

U.S. authorities have not officially confirmed that report or provided additional details regarding the alleged strike on a CIA-linked facility in Saudi territory.