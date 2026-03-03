Israel eliminated the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the northern sector of Lebanon

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de marzo, 2026

Israel removed Adham Adnan al-Othmanaka Abu Hamza Rami, commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Lebanese sector of Beirut. This was announced by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement. The attack came hours after the Hezbollah terrorist group, funded by Iran, launched rockets and drones at Israeli territory from Lebanon.

The Israeli attack came as part of the joint operation with the United States against Iran, which began in the early hours of Saturday morning (morning in the Middle East). One of the first targets of the attack was the residence of the Iranian supreme leader, Alli Khamenei, whose death was confirmed hours later. In addition, the Jewish State reported that more than 40 senior Iranian regime military commanders were killed during the attacks.

"During Operation Northern Arrows, he managed the movement of PIJ’s terrorists along the Syria-Lebanon border and their activities against IDF troops in southern Lebanon. His elimination has significantly degraded PIJ’s ability to carry out terrorist operations against Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

In turn, the IDF stated that Rami "carried out hundreds of terrorist attacks against Israeli troops," including the "recruitment and training of terrorists and the acquisition of weapons."

As for PIJ, it is an armed terrorist and Islamist organization whose stated goal is thedestruction of the State of Israel. While much smaller than Hamas, which also combines a political, social and military arm, the PIJ acts almost exclusively as an armed militia.

The PIJ is backed and funded by Iran and, among other things, was one of the main actors behind suicide bombings against Israeli civilians during the Second Intifada.