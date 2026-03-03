DOJ asks appeals court to revive law firms sanctions cases

Published by Carlos Dominguez I AFP 3 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday reversed its stance after abruptly abandoning its defense of sanctions imposed on law firms deemed hostile to President Donald Trump and his agenda.

Last year, Trump signed executive orders targeting several firms, revoking their lawyers' security clearances, restricting their access to federal buildings and officials and canceling government contracts.

The law firms Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, Jenner & Block and Susman Godfrey challenged the orders in court and judges declared the measures unconstitutional.

Although the DOJ had appealed those decisions, it withdrew the appeals on Monday, according to court documents. In a sudden twist, however, the department on Tuesday asked an appeals court to revive the cases.

The government acknowledged that the firms oppose the "unexplained request" but argued that because the appeals court has not yet ruled, it retains the authority to continue.

Law firms linked to Russian collusion

WilmerHale and Jenner & Block were professionally related to former special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who investigated alleged Russian interference on behalf of Trump in the 2016 election. Moreover, Perkins Coie represented Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign that same year and participated in drafting documents related to Trump's alleged ties to Russia.

Before the DOJ reversed its decision, Susman Godfrey stated that "the Government has capitulated, which is a fitting end to its clearly unconstitutional attack on Susman Godfrey and the rule of law."

"In doing so, it has abandoned any attempt to defend the indefensible executive order against our firm," she added.