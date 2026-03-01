Trump asserts that attacks against the Iranian regime will not cease 'until all of our objectives are achieved'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump posted a video on his Truth Social account on Sunday, in which he addressed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Saturday. He asserted that the operation was necessary because Khamenei had killed "thousands" of Americans over the past few years. The Republican president also explained that the offensive against the Iranian regime would not cease after the Supreme Leader's death.

In the video, Trump affirmed that the United States will "avenge" the deaths of U.S. military personnel and "deliver the most punishing blow" to the Iranian regime. Similarly, he noted that the country is "undertaking a massive operation, not merely to ensure security for our own time and place, but for our children and their children." Likewise, the president indicated that this is the "duty and burden of a free people," adding that "These actions are right, and they are necessary to ensure Americans will never have to face a radical, bloodthirsty terrorist regime, armed with nuclear weapons."

Revenge against Iran

The president's remarks come as Iran's retaliation intensifies following the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed Khamenei, triggering one of the most momentous moments for the Islamic Republic since 1979. The massive attack was launched against Iran overnight Saturday, after Tehran rejected U.S. demands to curtail its nuclear program.

During the address, Trump added that "Combat operations continue in full force and will continue until all of our objectives are achieved." The Republican leader went on to say that "sadly there will likely be more" American casualties, adding, "As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives."

While Trump added that "we'll do everything possible" to prevent further casualties, he also warned that "America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically, civilization." Near the end of the video, Trump commented, "I again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military police, to lay down their arms and receive full immunity or face certain death. It will be certain death, it will not be a pretty thing."