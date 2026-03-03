Trump warns the government of Pedro Sánchez: 'We’re going to cut off all trade with Spain'

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned the government of Spain with breaking all trade relations after his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, said he would not authorize the use of military bases on his country's territory for war operations committed by the United States and Israel against Iran.

During his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, Trump said the government of Pedro Sánchez has behaved in a "terrible" manner by not allowing the United States to use both the Moron Air Base, located near the city of Seville, and the Rota Naval Base, located in the province of Cadiz.

"Spain has been terrible," the president noted from Washington, D.C. "We're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don’t want anything to do with Spain."

The president's warning comes hours after Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, did not authorize the use of military bases on the country's territory for operations that do not fit within international law.

"Spain has a very clear position: the voice of Europe has to be a voice of balance and moderation, of working for de-escalation and the return to the negotiating table," affirmed the head of Spanish diplomacy.

Margarita Robles took the same line. The Spanish defense minister maintained that the country would only cede the use of both military bases if it were for a "humanitarian" cause.