DIRECT.
Live: Kuwait claims several US fighter jets crashed, but 'all crew members survived'
The third day of the Middle East conflict leaves an escalation in the intensity of US and Israeli attacks, with more countries affected by military operations as the world economy holds its breath while oil and gas prices soar.
The third day of the conflict unleashed in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes against Iran last Saturday leaves an escalation in both the intensity of the fighting and the range of countries involved following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. While neither side is willing to budge, proxies of the Ayatollah Regime such as Hezbollah have begun launching their own attacks, in this case against Israel, receiving in responseair raids by the IDF on the Lebanese capital.
Europe has also been directly hit, after a British base in Cyprus was hit by an Iranian drone attack. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed and the world economy holds its breath as it waits for the conflict to develop, while the price of oil and gas soar.
Kuwait says several U.S. fighter jets crashed, but "crews survived"
The emirate's government confirms the downing of several US fighter jets, after video of a burning F15 with the pilot ejected from the aircraft went viral on networks.
Israel bombs Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attack
The IDF confirmed that it launched a series of air raids in Lebanon following rocket and drone attacks launched by Hezbollah against the Jewish state. The Israeli army warned that these attacks "will intensify."
Stock markets fall and oil and gas prices soar
Markets started the week in the red on the first day of activity after the weekend close. Asian stock markets closed in the negative, the same sign with which the European ones opened.
In addition, the price of oil and gas soared as a result of the impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz -a key route- for commercial ships. While crude oil reached above $80 per barrel, the price of gas increased by 22%.
Explosions heard in several Gulf cities
Loud explosions were heard Monday in several Gulf cities as Iran enters its third day of attacks on its Gulf neighbors in response to US-Israeli bombings.
Reporters and AFP witnesses said they heard several loud explosions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama, Manama, Iraq and Kuwait City.
Iran's continued bombardment of the Gulf has shaken a region long considered a haven of peace and security in the turbulent Middle East.
UK responds to Iranian drone strike on one of its bases in Cyprus
UK forces began responding to a suspected drone attack on its military base in Cyprus, the Ministry of Defense said Monday, with no casualties reported.
"Our protection arrangements in the region are at the highest level," the ministry spokesman said, following an attack that hit "the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) Akrotiri base" at midnight local time.