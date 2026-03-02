Live: Kuwait claims several US fighter jets crashed, but 'all crew members survived'

Published by Israel Duro 2 de marzo, 2026

The third day of the conflict unleashed in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes against Iran last Saturday leaves an escalation in both the intensity of the fighting and the range of countries involved following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. While neither side is willing to budge, proxies of the Ayatollah Regime such as Hezbollah have begun launching their own attacks, in this case against Israel, receiving in responseair raids by the IDF on the Lebanese capital.

Europe has also been directly hit, after a British base in Cyprus was hit by an Iranian drone attack. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed and the world economy holds its breath as it waits for the conflict to develop, while the price of oil and gas soar.

11:34 am Centcom takes stock of the first 24 hours of the conflict and the weapons used 11:35 02/03/2026 11:35 02/03/2026

03:04 am. Kuwait says several U.S. fighter jets crashed, but "crews survived" The emirate's government confirms the downing of several US fighter jets, after video of a burning F15 with the pilot ejected from the aircraft went viral on networks.

03:03 am Israel bombs Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attack 09:52 02/03/2026 09:52 02/03/2026 The IDF confirmed that it launched a series of air raids in Lebanon following rocket and drone attacks launched by Hezbollah against the Jewish state. The Israeli army warned that these attacks "will intensify."

03:04 am Stock markets fall and oil and gas prices soar 09:56 02/03/2026 09:56 02/03/2026 Markets started the week in the red on the first day of activity after the weekend close. Asian stock markets closed in the negative, the same sign with which the European ones opened.



In addition, the price of oil and gas soared as a result of the impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz -a key route- for commercial ships. While crude oil reached above $80 per barrel, the price of gas increased by 22%. Economy La economía mundial contiene el aliento ante el conflicto en Irán: el estrecho de Ormuz, en el centro de todas las miradas Israel Duro

03:02 am Explosions heard in several Gulf cities 09:47 02/03/2026 09:47 02/03/2026 Loud explosions were heard Monday in several Gulf cities as Iran enters its third day of attacks on its Gulf neighbors in response to US-Israeli bombings.



Reporters and AFP witnesses said they heard several loud explosions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama, Manama, Iraq and Kuwait City.



Iran's continued bombardment of the Gulf has shaken a region long considered a haven of peace and security in the turbulent Middle East.