Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de enero, 2026

María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, issued a statement following the U.S. military operation that culminated with the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Machado assured that the time has come for Popular Sovereignty and National Sovereignty to rule in the country, assuring that what had to happen is happening.

"We are going to install order, free political prisoners, build an exceptional country and bring our children back home," declared the opposition leader.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner also expressed that this moment is for citizens and those who risked everything for democracy on July 28. "Those of us who elected Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate president of Venezuela, who must immediately assume his constitutional mandate and be recognized as commander in chief of the National Armed Forces by all the officers and soldiers who are part of it."