Journalist Gabriel Ben-Tasgal on Trump's attacks on Iran: 'President Masoud Pezeshkian may be the Iranian Delcy Rodríguez'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de marzo, 2026

On VOZ News, journalist and Executive Director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist Gabriel Ben-Tasgal about the military operation carried out by President Donald Trump's administration in Iran, which resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, possibly marking a turning point in the region.

"At the moment the regime in Iran is headless, from a political and military point of view. This fact causes perhaps some civilians to begin to have confidence that removing religious dictators is possible. … The strategy of the United States and Israel so far has been very clear: attack from the air, weaken the government, kill its leaders and encourage the people to take control of the country. … I believe that President Masoud Pezeshkian may be the Iranian Delcy Rodríguez."

You can see the full interview by clicking on the video below.