María Corina Machado becomes 26th Hispanic Nobel laureate: Who are the other Latino winners?

Published by Santiago Ospital 10 de diciembre, 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado will receive the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday for her "untiring work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela." The award makes her the seventh Hispanic to receive the award for promoting peace.

Machado also joins 25 other prominent Hispanic figures who have been awarded in the various Nobel categories, from medicine to literature. The literary prize is, rightly, the one that has signed up the most Hispanics: 11, with winners such as Pablo Neruda, Gabriel García Márquez and Mario Vargas Llosa.

Below is the complete list of Hispanic Nobel laureates:

Nobel Prize in Literature (11 winners):



José Echegaray (Spain, 1904) - Playwright and mathematician, first Hispanic Nobel laureate

Jacinto Benavente (Spain, 1922)

Gabriela Mistral (Chile, 1945) - First Latin American woman Nobel laureate

Juan Ramón Jiménez (Spain, 1956)

Miguel Ángel Asturias (Guatemala, 1967)

Pablo Neruda (Chile, 1971).

Vicente Aleixandre (Spain, 1977)

Gabriel García Márquez (Colombia, 1982)

Camilo José Cela (Spain, 1989)

Octavio Paz (Mexico, 1990)

Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru/Spain, 2010)

Nobel Prizes in Science (Physics, Chemistry and Medicine, eight winners)



Santiago Ramón y Cajal (Spain, 1906 - Medicine)

Bernardo Alberto Houssay (Argentina, 1947 - Medicine)

Severo Ochoa (Spain, 1959 - Medicine)

Luis Walter Álvarez (USA, 1968 - Physics) Although born and lived in the United States, he was of Hispanic descent, the son of a Cuban physician (Walter C. Alvarez).

Luis Federico Leloir (Argentina, 1970 - Chemistry)

Baruj Benacerraf (Venezuela / USA, 1980 - Medicine)

César Milstein (Argentina, 1984 - Medicine)

Mario J. Molina (Mexico, 1995 - Chemistry)

Nobel Peace Prize (seven winners)



Carlos Saavedra Lamas (Argentina, 1936)

Adolfo Pérez Esquivel (Argentina, 1980)



Alfonso García Robles (Mexico, 1982)

Óscar Arias Sánchez (Costa Rica, 1987)

Rigoberta Menchú Tum (Guatemala, 1992)

Juan Manuel Santos Calderón (Colombia, 2016)

María Corina Machado (Venezuela, 2025)