US facilitates return of more than 9,000 citizens from Middle East amid conflict with Iran

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de marzo, 2026

The U.S. State Department is executing what it describes as historic measures to assist U.S. citizens who wish to leave the Middle East in the midst of war with Iran. In recent days, more than 9,000 Americans have returned safely to U.S. soil from various points in the region, including more than 300 who departed from Israel.

The operation includes charter flights arranged from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, while Washington continues to secure additional capacity as security conditions permit. In parallel, the Department has responded to calls from nearly 3,000 U.S. citizens in the region and continues to offer exit options to those wishing to leave.

In addition, the Department of State is waiving any legal requirements forcing U.S. citizens to reimburse the government for expenses associated with these moves.

Charter flights and commercial routes available

Officials reported that commercial aviation options are still available in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Egypt. The Department is actively assisting U.S. citizens in booking those tickets. For those in countries with no commercial availability, transfers to third countries are being facilitated when conditions permit.

In the case of Israel, Washington has expanded ground transportation alternativesfor those seeking to leave the country, including routes to neighboring nations from where they can board international flights.

Situation in Israel



U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee noted that the embassy was receiving numerous evacuation requests and cautioned that immediate options were limited. He indicated that one of the alternatives available was a ground transfer to Taba in Egypt and then to attempt air connections from there or from Cairo.

He also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the reopening of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, and anticipated that even when it resumes operations, flights would be limited.