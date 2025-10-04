Trump gives update on Gaza peace deal: 'Israel accepted the initial line of disengagement'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 4 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Israel accepted the initial line of disengagement in Gaza as part of his plan to end the conflict with Hamas and move toward an immediate ceasefire.

The message was posted on his social network Truth, just hours after welcoming the Israeli decision to halt offensive operations in the Strip temporarily.

"After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE," Trump wrote.

The announcement represents the most significant step so far in the White House-driven peace initiative, which was already, in principle, accepted by Israel and Hamas.

The first goal of the deal is to secure the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas since last year's attacks.

Hours before announcing that he accepted the withdrawal line, Trump had praised the Israeli government's willingness to suspend bombing in Gaza "to give the hostage release and peace deal a chance to be completed," though he warned the terrorist group that it must act "quickly" so as not to lose the opportunity for the agreement.

"I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the hostage release and peace deal a chance to be completed," Trump wrote. "Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let's get this done, fast. Everyone will be treated fairly!"

According to Israeli media, the Israeli security cabinet in Jerusalem ordered to minimize ground operations in Gaza and limit them to defensive maneuvers, while awaiting official confirmation from Hamas to the disengagement document presented by Washington.

The Prime Minister's Office, Benjamin Netanyahu, also reported early Friday that the first phase of the plan to end the war against Hamas is being prepared.

Hamas responded on Friday that it accepts parts of the U.S. plan, including the release of the remaining 48 hostages - 20 of whom are believed to be still alive - "provided that the conditions on the ground are met."