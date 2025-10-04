Trump envoy and son-in-law to travel to Egypt to negotiate Gaza hostage releases

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Wikoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will travel to Egypt to finalize negotiations on the terms of the release of hostages in Gaza, following the Hamas' acceptance of the U.S.-backed plan, the White House announced Saturday.

Witkoff and Kushner will be in the North African country to finalize the terms of the releases, a U.S. presidential official told AFP on condition of anonymity. The date of the meeting has so far not transpired.

Trump on Friday urged Israel to "immediately stop" bombing Gaza to allow the hostages to be released after the Palestinian group announced acceptance of his plan.