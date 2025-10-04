Voz media US Voz.us
Trump envoy and son-in-law to travel to Egypt to negotiate Gaza hostage releases

Witkoff and Kushner will be in North African country to finalize terms for the releases, a U.S. presidential official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff (R) and Jared Kushner.

Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff (R) and Jared Kushner.AFP

Diane Hernández
Published by
Diane Hernández

(AFP) President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Wikoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will travel to Egypt to finalize negotiations on the terms of the release of hostages in Gaza, following the Hamas' acceptance of the U.S.-backed plan, the White House announced Saturday.

Witkoff and Kushner will be in the North African country to finalize the terms of the releases, a U.S. presidential official told AFP on condition of anonymity. The date of the meeting has so far not transpired.

Trump on Friday urged Israel to "immediately stop" bombing Gaza to allow the hostages to be released after the Palestinian group announced acceptance of his plan.

Negotiation in Egypt

A senior Hamas official was the first to announce Saturday that Egypt would organize a conference for Palestinian factions to decide on the future of the Gaza Strip after the war, after the group agreed to release hostages under a U.S. ceasefire plan.

Egypt will host an "intra-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the administration of the Gaza Strip," the official told AFP.

Hamas confirmed Friday it would release the hostages held in Gaza under President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan, but did not address the issue of their disarmament and exile from the Palestinian territory after the end of the war.

