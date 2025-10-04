Trump envoy and son-in-law to travel to Egypt to negotiate Gaza hostage releases
Witkoff and Kushner will be in North African country to finalize terms for the releases, a U.S. presidential official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
(AFP) President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Wikoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will travel to Egypt to finalize negotiations on the terms of the release of hostages in Gaza, following the Hamas' acceptance of the U.S.-backed plan, the White House announced Saturday.
Witkoff and Kushner will be in the North African country to finalize the terms of the releases, a U.S. presidential official told AFP on condition of anonymity. The date of the meeting has so far not transpired.
Trump on Friday urged Israel to "immediately stop" bombing Gaza to allow the hostages to be released after the Palestinian group announced acceptance of his plan.
World
Senior Hamas official confirms Egypt to host conference on Gaza's future
Diane Hernández
Negotiation in Egypt
Egypt will host an "intra-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the administration of the Gaza Strip," the official told AFP.
Hamas confirmed Friday it would release the hostages held in Gaza under President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan, but did not address the issue of their disarmament and exile from the Palestinian territory after the end of the war.