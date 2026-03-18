LIVE | Iran vows worldwide vengeance to avenge Larijani: "It will hit everyone, regardless of wealth, religion or race"

Published by Israel Duro 18 de marzo, 2026

The removal of Alli Larijani, the most powerful man in Iran since the outbreak of the Middle East war and Alli Khamenei lost his life in an initial bombing, has sparked announcements of revenge in the Iranian Armed Forces. The Ayatollah Regime's foreign minister, Abas Araqchi, warned that "the wave of global repercussions has just begun and will hit everyone, regardless of wealth, religion or race."

In addition, both sides have begun using more powerful weaponry than has been used so far in the conflict. The U.S. destroyed hidden missile silos around the Strait of Hormuz using 5,000-pound projectiles for the first time in the conflict, while Iran debuted its Sejil super-heavy missile to attack Israel.

The price of oil remains around $100 per barrel as a result of the military escalation in the Middle East and the resistance of U.S. allies to respond to Donald Trump to participate in the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz. However, black gold dipped slightly thanks to Iraq's announcement that it will begin exporting crude oil through apipeline through autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

06:55 Iran threatens: war 'will hit everyone'



. 11:20 18/03/2026 11:20 18/03/2026 "The wave of worldwide repercussions has just begun and will hit everyone, regardless of wealth, religion or race," Iranian Foreign Minister Abas Araqchi warned.





For his part, the head of the Iranian army, Amir Hatami threatened to avenge the death in an Israeli bombing in Tehran of Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. "Thepure blood of this great martyr [Larijani] and the other beloved martyrswill be avenged,"General Hatami said in a statement issued by the Tasnim Agency.

06:40 Israel claims to have killed Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib 11:58 18/03/2026 11:58 18/03/2026 Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed Wednesday that his army killed Iranian Intelligence head Esmail Khatib.



"Last night, Iran's intelligence minister, Khatib, was eliminated as well," the Israeli minister said in a statement. His death follows that of Iranian security chief Alli Larijani, confirmed Tuesday by authorities in Tehran.

06:10 Price moderates to around $100 per barrel following announcement that Iraq will export oil through Iraqi Kurdistan and Turkey 11:41 18/03/2026 11:41 18/03/2026 The price of a barrel of Brent Brent crude oil was down 2.82 % to $100.5 a barrels at the close of Asian exchanges, which were somewhat calmer, and that of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost more than 4 % to $92.





Fluctuations that come on the heels of Iraq's announcement that it will resume a portion of its oil exports, namely 250.000 barrels per day transported by pipelineto a Turkish port, following an agreement with the authorities of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.



05:40 Heavy explosions in Erbil 11:40 18/03/2026 11:40 18/03/2026 At least four forceful explosions reverberated in Erbil, capital of autonomous Kurdistan in northern Iraq, according to AFP journalists, after pro-Iranian armed groups have in recent daysstrung together drone attacks against US military and US interests.



05:20 Israel strikes Beirut and Tyre

. 11:39 18/03/2026 11:39 18/03/2026 The Israeli army launched repeated attacks on central Beirut, killing at least six people, officials said.



It also carried out bombings in eastern and southern Lebanon, where an evacuation order triggered panic in the region of Tyrus, a Unesco World Heritage port.

04:38 Iran executes suspected Israel spy

. 11:38 18/03/2026 11:38 18/03/2026 Iranian authorities executed a man convicted of spying for Israel,the first execution since the start of the war with Israel and the United States, the judiciary said Wednesday.



"The death sentence of a spy for the Zionist regime, who supplied images and information on the country's sensitive locations to Mossad agents, was carried out this morning," the Iranian judiciary's Mizan website said.

04:15 Iranian projectile falls near Australian base in United Arab Emirates

11:36 18/03/2026 11:36 18/03/2026 An Iranian projectile fell near an Australian military barracks in the United Arab Emirates, said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said there were no injuries.