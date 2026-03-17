Cuban activist Ramón Sánchez on Voz News: 'I don't want a transition like the Venezuelan one in my country'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de marzo, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Cuban political activist Ramón Sánchez on the newscast, with whom she discussed the current crisis affecting the Cuban regime and the negotiations it is conducting with the Administration of President Donald Trump, who recently described the Caribbean island as a failed nation.

"The regime is at its weakest moment and as a failed state it is already in its final hours, it is possibly in terminal stages, and this is where it is necessary for all of us to be ready for what is coming. I do not want a transition like the Venezuelan one in my country, I do not want American corporations to enter my country to do business and send a multimillionaire check to Delcy Rodriguez while Venezuelan mothers go on hunger strikes for their children to be released. We don't want that formula in Cuba, we don't want to empower the regime with economy but the people with rights," said Sanchez.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.