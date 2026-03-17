Argentina formalizes its exit from WHO

Published by Víctor Mendoza 17 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) The Argentine government on Tuesday formalized the country's exit from the World Health Organization (WHO), announced a year ago, said Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno. The decision follows in the footsteps of President Donald Trump, a close ally of Argentine President Javier Milei.

Just like the White House when it announced its exit from the organization, Milei's government criticized WHO's management during the covid pandemic. Argentina stated last year that "WHO prescriptions do not work, because they are not based on science but on political interests."

Argentina "will continue to promote international cooperation in health through bilateral agreements and regional spheres, fully safeguarding its sovereignty and its capacity to decide on health policies," Quirno said Tuesday in X.

Buenos Aires announced the decision a year ago and completed the process within the terms established by international treaties, said the Foreign Ministry.