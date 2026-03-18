Iran confirms the death of Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de marzo, 2026

Iran confirmed on Tuesday the death of Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, after Israel reported that he had been killed in a bombing the previous night in Tehran.

The confirmation came through a message posted on the X account associated with the official, where his photograph was disseminated, and his death was announced, describing him as a "martyr." Subsequently, the information office of the Iranian regime officially reaffirmed the death.

According to the Supreme National Security Council itself, quoted by the Mizan judicial agency, the attack also caused the death of Larijani's son, one of his deputies and several of his bodyguards.

An influential figure within the Iranian establishment high-level positions within the Iranian political apparatus for years. Among them, he served as speaker of parliament until 2020 and was considered an important figure in the regime.

According to available information, he was seen as a transitional figure within the country's political structure following the death of the former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in targeted attacks on his compound on the first day of the joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel.

The new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the ayatollah, has not appeared publicly since taking office after his father's death. Larijani heldfor years. Among them, he served as speaker of parliament until 2020 and was considered an important figure in the regime.According to available information, he was seen as a transitional figure within the country's political structure following the death of the, who was killed in targeted attacks on his compound on the first day of the joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel.i, son of the ayatollah, has not appeared publicly since taking office after his father's death.

Another Iranian commander killed in attacks

The Israel Defense Forces also reported on Tuesday that Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the paramilitary Basij force, was "eliminated" in another attack.

In a message posted on X, the Israeli military noted that under Soleimani's command, the Basij force led crackdown operations inside Iran that included the use of severe violence, mass arrests and force against civilian protesters.

Threats of retaliation and Iranian response



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps promised to avenge the deaths of those who have perished in the conflict, in a statement released by the state-run Fars news agency.

In the statement, the agency said the death of Larijani and other "martyrs" will strengthen what it described as a "national awakening" in the face of what it called the global front of "arrogance and international Zionism."

Meanwhile, Iran has already responded to the conflict by attacking U.S. and Israeli interests in neighboring Gulf states and by de facto restricting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in an attempt to increase economic pressure to end the war.