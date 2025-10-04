Trump's Gaza plan gets international backing after partial Hamas acceptance

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de octubre, 2025

Hamas' partial acceptance of the Gaza cease-fire plan pushed by President Donald Trump has generated a cascade of reactions on the international stage. From Egypt to Germany, several governments and agencies hailed the move as an opportunity to put peace in the Middle East on track.

Trump, who called the decision a "special day," called on Israel to halt airstrikes to allow the release of the hostages and promised that "everybody will be treated fairly" in negotiations.

Reactions in the Middle East.

Egypt considered the response by Hamas a "positive development" and noted that it will work with the United States, Arab and European countries to reach a permanent cease-fire. Qatar also welcomed the decision, noting coordination with Washington and Cairo, and applauded Hamas' willingness to release captives under the plan. Turkey, for its part, maintained that the announcement opens the possibility of a lasting peace, although it reiterated its demand for an immediate cessation of Israeli attacks.

Position of the United Nations and Europe

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all parties to seize the opportunity to stop the war in Gaza, while his spokesman stressed the urgency of alleviating the suffering of the civilian population.

In Europe, President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that France will fully support multilateral efforts at the UN alongside the United States, Israelis and Palestinians. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz maintained that peace and the release of the hostages "are within reach" and described Trump's plan as the best chance to resolve the conflict. In turn, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Hamas's acceptance an important step and called for moving without delay toward an agreement.

Support in other regions

The echo of the proposal was also felt outside Middle East and Europe. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the developments and noted that his country supports the search for a negotiated exit. In Latin America, Colombian President Gustavo Petro surprisingly aligned himself with the demand for a cessation of attacks and stated that Colombia would accompany a U.S. military effort if it were aimed at halting the Gaza offensive.