Security expert Hugo Achá in Voz News: "The Cuban diaspora can take power because it has political and financial capabilities"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de marzo, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert Hugo Achá on the newscast about the current situation in Cuba and how close the communist regime could be to falling, after the numerous threats issued by President Donald Trump.

"Cuba has been a permanent, persistent and real threat to the strategic security of the United States and the lives of its citizens. One could NOT imagine the political violence, instability, institutional deterioration, and raising the capabilities of transnational organized crime and strengthening the presence of U.S. adversaries in our hemisphere without understanding the role and capabilities developed by Cuba. [...] In an eventual transition we must have a position as firm as the allies had with the process of denazification in National Socialist Germany... The Cuban diaspora can take the reins of power because it has political, administrative and financial capabilities.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.