Afghanistan: Taliban regime accuses Pakistan of killing 400 people at a medical center in Kabul

Published by Carlos Dominguez I afp 17 de marzo, 2026

Pakistan bombed the Afghan capital Monday night in an attack that the Taliban government said Tuesday left more than 400 dead at a center for people with addictions in Kabul. Islamabad, for its part, flatly rejected this accusation.

"The balance is not final; search operations are continuing, but we have about 400 dead and more than 200 wounded," said Afghan Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman. Deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat offered the same figure.

Although these figures have not been independently verified, AFP journalists claim to have seen at least 30 bodies and dozens of wounded at the medical center overnight.

Pakistan: the attacks were "precise, deliberate and professional"

For his part, Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, called the Afghan accusations "totally baseless."

"No hospitals, drug rehabilitation centers or civilian facilities were attacked," Tarar wrote on the X social network, where he claimed the army carried out six "precise, deliberate and professional" attacks.

Tensions between the two countries have been rising for months. Pakistan claims that Afghanistan harbors fighters of the Pakistani Taliban movement (TTP), responsible for deadly attacks on its territory, something the Afghan authorities deny.