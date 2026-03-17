LIVE | Israel announces it has eliminated Ali Larijani, head of the Iranian Security Council

Published by Israel Duro 17 de marzo, 2026

The Middle East conflict enters its 18th day with both sides trying to maximize the impact of their attacks on their rivals. The U.S. and Israel again bombed Tehran, targeting key assets of the Ayatollah regime, and dealt it a major blow with the killing of Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Security Council, and General Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij, the country’s central repressive apparatus, according to the Israeli military.

Iran responded with more drone and missile launches against vital points of the world economy in the region, now including hotels. Air traffic in the area is suffering severe disruptions from the presence of Iranian drones.

Despite launching a serious warning to NATO, Trump is not securing the expected support in his international bloc to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has begun frantic negotiations with different countries to allow the passage of its ships and avoid attacks in that vital area for the world economy.

A situation that has spiked the price of oil by more than 5% in the last few hours. The price of the barrel is still around 100 dollars per barrel, with Brent above that barrier (more than 104 dollars) and WTI around it (98.32).

Times correspond to Eastern Time.

05:58 am Israel announces it has eliminated Ali Larijani, head of the Iranian Security Council 10:58 17/03/2026 11:34 17/03/2026 The Israeli defense minister announced Tuesday that the army eliminated Alí Larijani, a key figure in Iranian power for decades and current head of the High Security Council, and the general who commands the Islamist Basij militia.



"The chief of general staff has just informed me that Larijani, secretary of the High National Security Council, and Gen. Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij, Iran's central repressive apparatus, were eliminated last night," Minister Israel Katz said in a video message.



Alí Larijani is a key player in the Islamic republic and one of its ideologues. Larijani threatened U.S. President Donald Trump last week, warning him to be careful “not to be eliminated.”



"Iran is not afraid of your empty threats. Others more powerful than you tried to eliminate the Iranian nation and did not succeed. Be careful not to be eliminated!" Larijani wrote on the X network in response to earlier threats by the Republican leader.





05:28 am CentCom reports 200 U.S. military personnel have been wounded so far in Mideast conflict 10:28 17/03/2026 11:34 17/03/2026 The Pentagon said Monday that aapproximately 200 U.S. service members have been injuredsince the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran broke out.



The "vast majority" of those injuries have been "minor" and more than 180 troops have returned to duty, Central Command (Centcom) spokesman U.S. Navy Capt. Tim Hawkinstold The Hill in a statement.

05:20 am Oil prices soar more than 5% 10:51 17/03/2026 11:34 17/03/2026 Oil prices jumped more than 5%, after several countries dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's call to support reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continued its attacks on its Gulf neighbors.



A barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. market benchmark, was up 5.16% to 98.32 dollars, after falling 5.3% the day before. North Sea Brent, the global market benchmark, was up 4.67% at $104.88 a barrel, after falling 2.8% on Monday.

04:58 am. Israel and Iran resume attacks 10:58 17/03/2026 10:58 17/03/2026 The Israel Defense Forces resumed bombing Tehran and Lebanon, while Iran and its proxies responded with fresh barrages on Gulf countries and the Jewish state.