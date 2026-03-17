Colombia: Petro recovers visa to enter the US until the end of his term in office

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de marzo, 2026

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, recovered his visa to enter the United States this Tuesday following his government's rapprochements with the Trump Administration. It will be valid until August, when his term ends.

"My visa to the US as president was returned to me until the end of the term," Petro indicated through a message posted on social media. "I really don't need a visa, but I hope, given that there is no reason for me to be there, that I will be removed from the list by the US government's own decision."

After several disagreements between the two leaders, President Donald Trump took the decision to withdraw the visa of his Colombian counterpart and several of his family members in September 2025, in addition to applying economic sanctions to them.

Trump also threatened to carry out actions similar to those produced in Venezuela against the dictatorial regime of Nicolas Maduro.

After several months of severed ties, diplomatic relations began to resume. In January, the two leaders agreed to confront the terrorist group National Liberation Army (ELN) and set up a face-to-face conversation in the following weeks.

That meeting came in early February. Petro traveled to Washington, D.C. and held a meeting with Trump at the White House. At the time, the two leaders assured that they get along "very well" and continued with their agreements to combat the ELN.