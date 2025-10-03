With the release of hostages and the administration of Gaza as key points, Hamas accepts part of Trump's agreement

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de octubre, 2025

Hamas accepted part of the peace agreement proposed by Donald Trump. Just hours after the president pressured the terrorist group and set Sunday as the deadline for a response, they issued a statement in which they said they were open to abiding by part of the proposal released by the White House.

The most important points are the release of hostages and the creation of an independent body to administer the territory. However, the response did not include a detailed acceptance and the group stressed that negotiations will have to continue for the other clauses.

According to the statement, initially reported by Reuters, Hamas "approval of releasing all occupation prisoners — both living and remains — according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange."

The group announced its "approval of the release of all prisoners of occupation, both living and deceased, in accordance with the exchange formula contained in President Trump's proposal, with the conditions on the ground necessary to carry out the exchange."

"In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details," they added.

On the administration of Gaza, one of the key points of Trump's proposal, they expressed readiness to "hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing."

Just hours before Hamas' announcement, the president sent them an ultimatum on his Truth Social account.

"Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance! Great, powerful, and very rich Nations of the Middle East, and the surrounding areas beyond, together with the United States of America, have agreed, with Israel signing on, to PEACE, after 3000 years, in the Middle East," he added. "THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS! The details of the document are known to the WORLD, and it is a great one for ALL! We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other," the Republican posted on Friday morning.

The 20-point proposal sent by the White House for a peace deal includes Israel releasing 250 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life in prison, as well as 1,700 Palestinians, in exchange for Hamas releasing the remaining hostages. Of the 48, an estimated 20 are still alive. Once the exchange is made, the terrorist group must commit to disarmament and peaceful coexistence.

The proposal also includes the creation of a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee to administer Gaza, overseen by a "Peace Board" chaired by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Trump's response: “I believe they are willing to achieve lasting peace”

Shortly after Hamas' statement, Trump issued a response on his Truth Social account, highlighting the group's intentions and saying they would discuss the details further.

"Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are willing to achieve lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop bombing Gaza so we can get the hostages out safely and quickly. Right now, it is too dangerous to do so. We are already discussing the details that need to be worked out. This is not just about Gaza, it is about the long-awaited PEACE in the Middle East," the president wrote.