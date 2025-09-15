Pentagon sends five F-35B jets to Puerto Rico as tensions rise with Venezuela in the Caribbean

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de septiembre, 2025

The Department of Defense (DOD) sent five F-35B fighter jets to Puerto Rico to strengthen its military presence in the Caribbean Sea, as tensions continue in the region between the Trump administration and the dictatorial regime of Nicolás Maduro.

This Sunday, U.S. fighter jets landed at José Aponte de la Torre regional airport, formerly known as Roosevelt Roads base. Witnesses and other media claimed to have also seen an Army C-5 Boeing jets flying over the area.

This latest move launched by the Pentagon reinforces President Donald Trump's goal of cracking down on criminals moving drug shipments across the Caribbean Sea from countries like Venezuela and landing in the United States.

The governor of Puerto Rico, Jenniffer González, thanked the Trump administration for having among its goals to end drug trafficking in the Caribbean region.

"I think this is the first time we see a U.S. president attacking the problem at its root. It is the first time we see, finally, that we are attending to the Americas. Assigning troops to defend, not only Puerto Rico, but also the American nation from the entry of this drug seems to me to be what had to be done," González said.

"It is a brave, right and intelligent decision and in Puerto Rico we welcome it with open arms," she added. He also referred to Maduro as the "leader of the Venezuelan cartel."

Bilateral tensions were heightened after the Pentagon destroyed a drug boat heading to the U.S. through the Caribbean Sea. Eleven criminals were killed. The subsequent response of Maduro's regime sending two F-16 fighter jets that overflew a U.S. destroyer also escalated the situation.

Members of the Trump administration such as Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of War (formerly Secretary of Defense) Pete Hegseth were quick to defend the actions taken against drug trafficking in the region.

Subsequently, the Venezuelan dictator threatened Washington and launched a military operation due to the presence of U.S. warships and warplanes in the Caribbean Sea.