Security expert Luis Quiñonez told Voz News that the United States will carry out a military incursion on Venezuelan soil

Published by Virginia Martínez 10 de septiembre, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed retired military and security expert Luis Rodolfo Quiñónez about possible developments in Venezuela, following President Donald Trump's military operation in the Caribbean Sea targeting several narco-terrorist groups, including the Cartel of the Suns, controlled by senior figures in Nicolás Maduro’s socialist regime.

Asked if the Republican administration was preparing a military incursion on Venezuelan soil, Quiñonez responded: “Definitely. As I said, what form it will take, we’re still not entirely sure yet. But if we were to rate the likelihood on a scale of 0 to 10, I’d say most likely seven, that we are going to see a joint operation of Venezuelan military that are going to help us so that we make a joint movement and we grab them quickly, lock them up and that's the end of the fuss. This is going to be a campaign that if it extends for 48 hours it will be too long. I would say 18 hours and the party is over."

In another part of the interview, Quiñonez explained that there would be certain figures within the Cartel of the Suns with more power than Maduro himself, and commented that these would want to negotiate with the United States. "It seems that there are some people who are higher up than him and control him to a certain extent. They offered to hand him over if we did not invade and desist from going after those who were the rest of this criminal junta. They are willing to sacrifice him to us in exchange for those we leave alone. But we know that they are really the people of power behind the Cartel of the Suns and the Aragua Train, and we are not interested in letting them go because we know that then the cancer will come out again in a year," Quiñonez said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.