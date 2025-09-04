Peru designates the Cártel de los Soles as a terrorist organization, joining the international coalition against drug trafficking

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de septiembre, 2025

The Peruvian Congress overwhelmingly approved a measure designating the Cártel de los Soles as a terrorist organization, joining a list of countries that have already officially done so, including the United States, Argentina, Paraguay, Ecuador, Guyana and Dominican Republic, among others.

"With 73 votes in favor, 27 against and 5 abstentions, the Plenary of Congress approved agenda motions 18726, 18821 and 18763, which declares the Cártel de los Soles, an international criminal organization, as a terrorist organization in Peru, due to the serious risk that its operations represent for the democratic stability of the country, as well as for the security of all citizens," the institution reported through a statement.

"The approved motion also urges the Executive Branch to adopt the necessary measures in the field of foreign policy, security and national defense, so that Peru joins the international community in the frontal fight against this criminal organization," added the Congress.

Congressman Jorge Montoya, one of the promoters of the initiative to classify the Cártel de los Soles as a terrorist organization, stressed the importance of the decision taken by Congress to "defend our sovereignty and integrity."

"We have to set a position on the matter so that we can then generate the elements that are required to defend our sovereignty and integrity and prevent the population from being harmed with the threats that are being presented," Montoya said.

The Cártel de los Soles has been operating for more than three decades, with its members involved in crimes such as homicide and drug trafficking. Since 2020, when the State Department accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his second-in-command, Diosdado Cabello, of leading the organization, the government has taken measures to eradicate it.