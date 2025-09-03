MAGA World Backs Confrontation Against Maduro and His Cartel, 'Tren de Aragua'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 2 de septiembre, 2025

After President Donald Trump announced with his cabinet the destruction of a Venezuelan vessel loaded with drugs in the Caribbean Sea, various influential voices in the MAGA movement reacted positively to the news, validating the White House's fight against the cartels.

"May the entire Western Hemisphere be on notice: If you try to smuggle drugs into America to kill our people, America may kill you first," said activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.

The Trump family also reacted to the video, where a Flipper-type boat can be seen speeding before being shot down by the U.S. Army.

"As a person who has had multiple friends (and children of friends) die of fentanyl, nothing puts a bigger smile on my face. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Stop poisoning our citizens!," said one of the president's sons, Eric Trump.

Former Navy officer Jack Posobiec was also clear: "I specifically voted for this."

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno also joined the endorsement and sent a direct message to Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, accused by U.S. authorities of sending and facilitating the shipment of drugs into the country.

"We finally have a President that will do what it takes to protect Americans. Sinking this boat saved American lives. To the narco traffickers and the narco dictators, you’ll eventually get the same treatment," Moreno said.

We finally have a President that will do what it takes to protect Americans.



Sinking this boat saved American lives.



The operation in the Caribbean Sea and the pressure on Maduro

The downing of the Venezuelan vessel comes in the context of a hardening of the White House's anti-drug policy, which has made the Maduro regime one of its national security targets. According to Trump himself, the attack against the boat linked to the Tren de Aragua left "eleven narco-terrorists" dead and sent a clear message of warning to those attempting to traffic narcotics into the country.

The Department of Defense, in turn, assured that the operation was carried out in international waters and without U.S. casualties, emphasizing that it was a surgical and legally justified operation.

Weeks earlier, Trump quietly signed an order authorizing the Pentagon to use force to attack members of regional drug cartels, including the 'Cartel de los Soles,' a transnational crime organization led by Nicolas Maduro and part of his entourage. Both the 'Cartel de los Soles' and 'Tren de Aragua' have been designated as terrorist groups.

Meanwhile, from Caracas, days ago, the dictator Maduro denounced the presence of U.S. military vessels near the Venezuelan coasts as "a criminal and unjustifiable threat."

The tension between Washington and Caracas has been stretching for months now, with the Trump Administration raising the price on Maduro's head and with the designations of the TdA and the 'Cartel de los Soles' as terrorist organizations, exposing members of these groups to potential actions by the Department of Defense.