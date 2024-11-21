Charlie Kirk revealed the most effective campaign ad for Trump against Harris

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

The presidential race ended with hundreds of millions of dollars spent on political ads. Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris invested a bundle to persuade voters that they were the best choice to succeed Joe Biden in the White House or simply to point out that the other option wasn't very good. When it came to assessing the best and worst of the campaign, Charlie Kirk revealed Trump's most effective ad against Harris, in which $75 million was invested.

Trump defeated Harris in the presidential election last November 5, also achieving majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives. The Republican will now become the second president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland did so in the late 19th century.

David Axelrod, Barack Obama's political strategist, praised the Trump campaign for using the same Harris phrases in crafting many of its political ads.

"I think Trump's media campaign has been very effective in many ways and now they have an easier job. (...) They've used a lot of video and audio from his 2019 campaign, including positions he later resigned from, and it's been effective. His comments have been used well."

"They bet everything on that ad"

When it came to identifying Trump's most effective campaign ad, Charlie Kirk revealed this information in his recent appearance on the Patrick Bet David show.

The founder of Turning Point USA was part of the team that returned Trump to the White House, contrary to what some may think, he said the most effective campaign ad had nothing to do with the economy or immigration, but more with the "cultural battle."

Titled "Hell no," this ad focused on one of Harris' statements during her first 2020 bid, in which she assured that she was in favor of the government paying for sex-change surgeries for inmates in various prisons.

"Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you"

According to Kirk, three different studies concluded that it was the most effective Trump campaign ad this cycle.

"I have to disagree a little bit with Bill O'Reilly. It wasn't just about groceries and gasoline, because the Trump campaign spent $75 million on an ad that wasn't about groceries and gasoline," Kirk explained.

"Because that ad struck a chord with Kamala Harris' weakness: she's a radical California ideologue who panders to foreigners, not Americans, with the wildest, most abstract ideas on the left," he added.

In addition to using Harris' own words, the video shows a clip of host Charlamagne tha God's reaction on the show "The Breakfast Club."

The ad goes on to state that the Democrat was in favor of "biological men" competing in women's sports, closing with the following phrase: "Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you."

"There was a consensus by some that the cultural battle should be far from politics and that the cultural battle lost elections. This ad, as studied now by three different companies as the most effective ad, is counter to that theory which is that the culture war actually gave Donald Trump the advantage," he continued.

In turn, Kirk explained that the Trump campaign did not air this ad on all media or at all times, but in very specific places.

"They only aired it on NFL football and the World Series and in male-dominated media. They didn't air it on lifetime. And that's why Donald Trump did historically well with young male voters," he noted.

The conservative activist also suggested that the ad may have affected many African-American voters to stay home and not go vote for Kamala Harris.

Even Chris Christie praised the ad

The former Trump ally also highlighted the effectiveness of the ad. In dialogue with ABC News, the former governor of New Jersey assured that the aforementioned ad was the most "effective" of the entire Republican campaign.

"That's because most people don't see themselves as them. However, Democrats have spent more time talking about a trans issue, which, frankly, is infinitesimal," he added.

When questioned on the ABC panel, Christie asserted that, in the last seven years, from 2017 to 2024, "the Democratic Party went off the deep end."

"Well, he's absolutely right. I mean, the things they've been saying are just offensive to a large percentage of the American people. The DEI thing is offensive to a large percentage of the American people," he stated.