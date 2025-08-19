Maduro announces the deployment of 4.5 million militiamen in response to the US

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de agosto, 2025

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro announced Monday the deployment of 4.5 million militiamen in response to alleged "threats" from the United States, which has launched an anti-narcotics military operation in the Caribbean.

The statements come after the Trump administration raised to $50 million the reward for “information leading to the arrest” of Maduro, who has been accused by the Justice Department of ties to drug trafficking.

“This week I will activate a special plan to guarantee coverage with more than 4.5 million militiamen across the national territory—militias prepared, activated and armed,” Maduro said during a televised event, as he ordered “tasks” in response to “the renewal of the extravagant, outlandish and bizarre threats” from the US against Venezuela.

The regime's militia

The Militia, made up of about 5 million reservists according to official figures, was created by former President Hugo Chávez and later became one of the five components of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

Maduro avoided directly mentioning the $50 million reward for his capture announced on August 7 by Attorney General Pamela Bondi or the U.S. military deployment in Caribbean waters.

The dictator also urged other regime leaders to move forward with the formation of peasant and workers' militias "in all industries." He likewise made no mention of the more than $700 million recently seized from him in assets.

"Rifles and missiles for the peasant force! To defend the territory, sovereignty and peace of Venezuela," he declared. "Missiles and rifles for the working class," Maduro added.