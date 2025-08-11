Published by Diane Hernández 11 de agosto, 2025

Colombian presidential candidate, Senator Miguel Uribe, who was shot at a campaign rally in June, died after spending two months in intensive care and undergoing multiple surgeries, his wife confirmed early Monday.

The lawmaker reverted to critical condition on Saturday after he suffered a new brain hemorrhage, the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá clinic said Saturday, which also corroborated the unfortunate news.

"Terrorism snatched from us a promise of Colombia"

Multiple political personalities and organizations in Colombia and the rest of the world have shared messages demanding justice for the 39-year-old politician, and mourning his death.

Iván Duque, president of Colombia from 2018-2022, shared an extensive and heartfelt message on X.

"I receive with pain the news of the death of Miguel Uribe Turbay. Terrorism snatched from us a promise of Colombia and a leader of integrity and transparency. I extend my solidarity to his family and all his loved ones in these unfortunate times. The best tribute we Colombians can pay to this great human being is to honor his legacy, with unity of purpose and full patriotism. Colombia mourns but will not surrender to the criminals who ended the life of an admirable young man."

Former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez (2002-2010), leader of the political party Uribe Turbay belonged to, Centro Democrático, was another of those who mourned the senator's death with a message on social media: "Evil destroys everything. They killed hope. May Miguel's struggle be a light that illuminates the right path for Colombia," he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was one of the first international personalities to share a message after learning of the death of the Colombian pre-candidate, victim of an assassination attempt.

"Deeply saddened to learn of Colombian Senator [Migue Uribe's] tragic death. The United States stands in solidarity with his family, the Colombian people, both in mourning and demanding justice for those responsible," the head of U.S. diplomacy wrote on his official X profile.

Fico Gutiérrez, the mayor of Medellín used the same platform to bid farewell to Uribe and demand justice for his death.

"It hurts my soul. What deep sadness I feel for the death of Miguel Uribe. Today we pray for his family and accompany them with our hearts, in pain and indignation. His murder has no justification. They returned us to the worst version of Colombia: the one where thinking differently is paid for with blood," he commented as part of an extensive post.

Gutiérrez added that "they not only attacked him, they attacked democracy. It was against all of us who believe that this country is built with arguments, not with bullets."

Petro limits himself to offering condolences to Uribe's loved ones

Through a post on X, Petro offered his condolences to Uribe's family and loved ones. However, the Colombian president used his statement to talk more about his ideas and supposed achievements than to condemn the murder of a person who was poised to take the presidency from him.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay and to all Colombians. Life is above any ideology,” Petro wrote. “I have sought to establish a new paradigm, even a theoretical one, in my government, by placing the project of caring for and expanding life as the number one priority among our objectives and as the structural axis of all our actions.”

"Violence in Colombia has been defeated over the last few decades. After a political genocide unleashed between liberals and conservatives, which left 300,000 peasants dead, after another political genocide committed against the country's left, we have moved on to violence centered on illicit economies, which is increasingly cornered at the borders and ports," added the Colombian president. “But death still surprises us and assaults us. In a progressive government that loves life, a tragic attack has been carried out against an opposition senator.”

“The government must condemn the crime and offer assistance. We have not persecuted any member of the opposition, nor will we do so,” Petro concluded.

The international community demands justice

Many international organizations, such as Foro Madrid, shared statements following the death of the conservative candidate:

"Foro Madrid regrets the cowardly murder of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, one of the great hopes for the reconstruction of Colombia. We demand that this tragedy does not go unpunished: the intellectual and material authors of the crime must face the full weight of the law."

Uribe was one of the biggest critics of President Gustavo Petro.

On June 7, during a rally in a popular neighborhood of Bogotá, a 15-year-old allegedly shot him three times. The motive is not yet known. Two of the bullets hit his head.

The authorities have captured six suspects related to the attack and point to members of guerrilla group FARC as possible masterminds. The alleged perpetrator of the shooting had escaped from prison days earlier.

"Rest in peace love of my life, I will take care of our children": Uribe's wife's heartbreaking words

Uribe leaves behind a young son and his wife's three teenage daughters, whom he took in as his own.

"Thank you for a life full of love," María Claudia Tarazona wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of herself with the politician. "Rest in peace love of my life, I will take care of our children," she assured.

The woman said goodbye to her partner, saying, "I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you. Our love transcends this physical plane. Wait for me, that when I fulfill my promise with our children, I will come to find you and we will have our second chance."

Eight presidential candidates assassinated in Colombia The assassination of senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay represents the biggest blow to electoral guarantees in the country in the last 35 years.



The assassination attempt against Uribe, an early favorite from the right wing for the 2026 presidential election, reopens old wounds in a country that suffered violence and attacks against politicians in the final decades of the 20th century.



Since 1990, Colombia has not seen a deadly attack against a presidential aspirant.



That year, between March and April, Bernardo Jaramillo Ossa, candidate of the Patriotic Union, and Carlos Pizarro Leongómez, the M-19 leader who signed the peace agreement with the Barco government and ran for the presidency in the elections of that same year, were assassinated.



In total, eight presidential candidates have been assassinated in the history of the South American country.

The danger posed by Uribe

Miguel Uribe Turbay was a lawyer with a degree from the Universidad de Los Andes and a Master's in Public Administration from Harvard. From a very young age he showed his political streak inherited from his grandfather, Julio César Turbay Ayala, former president of the country and his mother, the murdered journalist Diana Turbay.

In the Senate, Uribe consolidated himself as one of the main voices of opposition to Petro, with a platform focused on the defense of security and institutions, critical of the policy of total peace with which the leftist government has tried to negotiate in parallel with the different illegal groups in the country.

He was also a fierce critic of the presidential proposals which, he claimed, did not contribute to the development of Colombian society.