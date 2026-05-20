Trump on Raúl Castro's indictment: 'Very big moment'

Donald Trump speaking on the imputation of Raúl Castro. May 20, 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump celebrated the historic indictment of former Cuban dictator Raúl Castro, formally charged with murder, conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens, and shooting down aircraft.

It is "a very big moment," Trump told reporters, after charges were filed against Castro.

The former Cuban dictator was charged with murder, conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and destruction of aircraft in connection with two planes that were shot down in 1996 that belonged to the nonprofit Brothers to the Rescue organization. Four people died.

At the time, Castro was serving as minister of defense.

Trump rules out intervention in Cuba

Castro's indictment comes at a time when the United States is amplifying its pressure against the leadership and intelligence apparatus of Cuba's dictatorial regime.

However, regarding escalation in Cuba, Trump affirmed that "there won't be escalation" because "I don't think there needs to be." The president thinks Cuba's dictatorial regime, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, "is falling apart."