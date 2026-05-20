Trump on Raúl Castro's indictment: 'Very big moment'
President Donald Trump celebrated the indictment of the former Cuban dictator, while affirming that there will be no escalation in Cuba.
President Donald Trump celebrated the historic indictment of former Cuban dictator Raúl Castro, formally charged with murder, conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens, and shooting down aircraft.
It is "a very big moment," Trump told reporters, after charges were filed against Castro.
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US indicts Raúl Castro on murder and conspiracy to kill Americans
Alejandro Baños
The former Cuban dictator was charged with murder, conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and destruction of aircraft in connection with two planes that were shot down in 1996 that belonged to the nonprofit Brothers to the Rescue organization. Four people died.
At the time, Castro was serving as minister of defense.
Trump rules out intervention in Cuba
Castro's indictment comes at a time when the United States is amplifying its pressure against the leadership and intelligence apparatus of Cuba's dictatorial regime.
However, regarding escalation in Cuba, Trump affirmed that "there won't be escalation" because "I don't think there needs to be." The president thinks Cuba's dictatorial regime, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, "is falling apart."