Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de mayo, 2026

The former president of the Spanish government José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, of the Socialist Party, is being investigated for influence peddling in the case of the public rescue of the Plus Ultra airline, linked to Venezuelan capital, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The information was confirmed by the Spanish Justice Department.

This is the first time that a former president of the Spanish government has been formally charged. According to media outlets such as El Debate, the Trump Administration has identified Zapatero as "the great ambassador of the Maduro regime around the world."

The Audiencia Nacional, a jurisdiction in Madrid specializing in complex financial matters, said it summoned the former head of government on June 2 to question him about "the bailout of the Plus Ultra airline company."

The airline received a loan of 53 million euros (about $62 million) of public money in March 2020, coinciding with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zapatero, who was at the head of the Executive from 2004 to 2011, is charged for alleged crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling and false documentation.

Plus Ultra only covered routes in 2021 with Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, with four Airbus A-340s.

However, the company benefited from this emergency loan granted by the Executive of socialist Pedro Sánchez thanks to a special fund of 10,000 million euros destined to the rescue of "strategic" companies in difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the newspaper El País, which cites sources close to the investigation, the inquiries are focused on a consulting firm owned by a close friend of Zapatero.

This would have acted as a financial intermediary to pay hidden commissions.

The offices of the former head of government and the companies of his daughters have been raided.