From former Spanish prime minister to 'ambassador of Chavismo': How Zapatero became a key figure in Maduro's regime and investigated for influence peddling

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de mayo, 2026

For years, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has been seen as a reference for the Spanish left. However, more than a decade after leaving La Moncloa, Spain's presidential palace, his figure generates a completely different debate: that of his close relationship with Venezuelan Chavismo.

The former prime minister of Spain is being investigated for influence peddling in the case of the public bailout of Plus Ultra airline, which is linked to Venezuelan capital, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The information was confirmed by the Spanish justice system.

"The great ambassador of the Maduro regime around the world"



In fact, in November 2025, the five heads of the current regime in Venezuela". According to the media outlet, the Trump administration has identified Zapatero as "the great ambassador of the Maduro regime around the world."

What began as international mediation work ended up turning the former Spanish prime minister into one of the main advocates of dialogue with Nicolás Maduro's regime, a position that has earned him criticism from sectors of the Venezuelan opposition, human rights organizations and part of Spain's political class.In fact, in November 2025, El Debate published that "the Trump administration has included former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero among what they call". According to the media outlet, the Trump administration has identified Zapatero as "the great ambassador of the Maduro regime around the world."

Zapatero's international turn

After leaving power in 2011, Zapatero became increasingly involved in Spanish American affairs, especially in Venezuela. Since 2016 he participated as a mediator in different negotiation processes between the Chavista government and the opposition.

His role was supported at times by international organizations and regional leaders, but also questioned by opposition leaders who accused him of favoring Maduro's interests or of legitimizing electoral processes that had been internationally flagged.

Over the years, his presence in Caracas became habitual. Private meetings with Maduro, participation in political dialogues and public statements defending the negotiation made a good part of the Venezuelan opposition begin to refer to him as a sort of "informal ambassador" of Chavismo in Europe.

Criticisms against him

The main criticism of Zapatero has not only been his closeness to the Venezuelan government but also the timing of his continued support: at a time when international organizations were denouncing arbitrary detentions, political persecution and democratic restrictions in Venezuela.

On different occasions, opposition leaders such as María Corina Machado have publicly questioned his impartiality as mediator.

In Spain, his closeness to Chavismo has completely transformed his public image. For right-wing sectors and part of the Venezuelan exile, Zapatero stopped being a former prime minister and became one of Maduro's main international defenders.