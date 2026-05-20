Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de mayo, 2026

With the return of Arsenal FC to the top of the Premier League after a 22-year drought, the five major leagues of European soccer: England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France, have been clinched, after a season full of emotions and in which consistency has prevailed over other aspects. Some teams have broken streaks of bad luck, while others have established themselves as dynasties that seem to have no end in sight.

This is how the champions of the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 were crowned.

Arsenal FC returns to the top more than two decades later

It was the 2003-2004 season that last saw Arsenal FC, which boasted stars such as Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp, among others, lift the Premier League title. This season, 22 years later, they have returned to the top. The club has done so under the guidance of Mikel Arteta. The Spanish manager has achieved what was so longed for at the Emirates Stadium, with a balanced squad made up of great players such as Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice, to name a few. The "Gunners" needed to wait for Manchester City to lose or draw on the penultimate matchday to become champions. They now await the final of the UEFA Champions League.

FC Barcelona were far superior to Real Madrid

What better way than to win the title by beating your biggest rival in your own stadium. Well, that's what FC Barcelona did, beating Real Madrid at Camp Nou, they managed to maintain their LaLiga throne. Led by German coach Hansi Flick, was relentless playing at home, with 19 wins in 19 games played. As visitors, they slipped up a bit, but this did not prevent them from adding the 29th title of the highest Spanish soccer competition to their collection. This success was achieved thanks to a mix of veteran players, including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, as well as young stars, like Pedri and Lamine Yamal.

Inter regains the title

After SSC Napoli snatched the champion status from them last year, Inter Milan have once again prevailed in Serie A, winning the 19th title of this championship in their history. The "Nerazzurri," led by Romanian coach Cristian Chivu, are going to finish the season with a comfortable points gap in the standings. Italians such as Federico Dimarco and Francesco Pio Esposito, and foreigners such as Lautaro Martínez and Hakan Calhanoglu, have been the stars of this team.

Bayern unrivaled in Germany

They were a steamroller once again in Germany. Bayern Munich conquered the Bundesliga again, the 35th league title in its history and the 13th in the last 14 seasons (Bayer Leverkusen won in the 2023-2024 season). Borussia Dortmund, top rivals of "Der Bayerische Riese" ("The Bavarian Giants") in recent years, finished second. The team led by Belgian manager Vincent Kompany was the quickest of the champions of the five major European leagues to clinch their title. Players like Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz were instrumental.

PSG are unstoppable

Despite it being the "most difficult" Ligue 1 title they have ever won, as noted by coach Luis Enrique Martínez, Paris Saint-Germain once again became champions, the 14th time they have done so in their history. This time, they had to fight harder: RC Lens kept their chances of winning until the penultimate matchday of the championship. They still aspire to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy, as they did last year. They will face Arsenal FC in the aforementioned final. Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and Vitinha are among their stars.