Tsunami warning in the Pacific, including Hawaii, after 8.7 magnitude quake near the Russian coast

Published by Víctor Mendoza 29 de julio, 2025

An earthquake of magnitude 8.7 struck off the east coast of Russia on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported, which triggered a tsunami warning in the Pacific Ocean, including the Hawaiian archipelago.

Waves between 1 and 3 meters high could also hit Japan and the U.S. island of Guam, according to the U.S. tsunami center based in Hawaii.

Also, Hawaii issued a tsunami warning urging residents to evacuate and seek higher ground.

U.S. tsunami center forecasts possible three-meter waves in Hawaii and Russia after earthquake https://t.co/SHyxBKzuIa pic.twitter.com/KlVUYFtQTi — VOZ (@Voz_US) July 30, 2025

The epicenter of the quake was located about 84 miles east of the town of Petropavlovsk-Kamtchatsky, on the Kamchatka peninsula, at a depth of 12 miles, according to the USGS.

Japanese authorities have also warned of the risk of a one-meter tsunami hitting their coastline.

"Do not venture offshore or approach the coast until the warning is lifted," the meteorological authority warned.

The tsunami could hit the coasts of Russia and Japan "within the next three hours," the U.S. tsunami center wrote.

On July 20, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, followed by numerous aftershocks, struck the same area without causing significant damage.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making the region one of the most active seismic zones on the planet.

This is a developing story...