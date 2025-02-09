Earthquake measuring 8.0 on Richter scale shakes the Caribbean Sea: Tsunami Warning for several countries

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 8 de febrero, 2025

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0 on the Richter scale occurred in the Caribbean Sea, near the Cayman Islands, at a depth of 20 miles. The epicenter was located 313 miles northeast of the Honduran city of La Ceiba.

The U.S. scientific agency also issued a tsunami threat for the Western Caribbean, which could include the coasts of numerous countries and islands, such as: British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Curacao, Bonaire, Aruba, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Panama, San Andres, Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Bahamas, Cuba, Honduras, Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Haiti.

In a report, the Mexican government's Platform for Warning and Comprehensive Risk Management reported that, so far, no fatalities or material damage have been reported.