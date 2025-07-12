Russia launches more than 620 drones and missiles against Ukraine, causing at least 4 deaths

Published by Virginia Martínez 12 de julio, 2025

Russia launched more than 620 drones and missiles against Ukraine on Saturday, where it intensified its offensive in recent weeks, and caused at least four deaths and several injuries far from the front line, according to local officials.

Every week, Moscow breaks records for ordnance fired at Ukraine. "Twenty-six cruise missiles and 597 attack drones were launched, more than half of which were Iranian-made 'Shahed,'" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down more than half of those devices, 25 missiles and 319 drones, according to the note. One missile and about 20 drones hit "five locations," said the air force, which gave no further details.

In general, western Ukraine is not usually targeted by Russian strikes, compared with areas in the east and south, where fighting is concentrated.

But Saturday's shelling left at least two people dead and 20 wounded in the western city of Chernivtsi, the Ukrainian president said.

Six other people, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded in Lviv, also in the west, according to the regional administration.

Authorities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov reported six injured, and those in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk reported two deaths.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had carried out a "grouped attack" on "enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex" in Lviv, Kharkov and Lutsk, and on a military airfield.

"All designated targets were destroyed," the ministry asserted in a statement.

"More than signals"

Zelensky on Saturday called on his allies to send "more than signals" to rein in Russia, insisting that "the pace of Russian aerial bombardment requires quick decisions, and it can be stopped now through sanctions."

The president called for punishing those who "help Russia produce drones and profit from oil," whose exports are crucial to its economy.

The European Union banned Russian oil imports but continues to buy gas from Moscow.

Zelensky also urged his allies to beef up their anti-aircraft defense.

Russia carried out Saturday's shelling after the U.S. reaffirmed its support for Ukraine. On Thursday, Zelensky confirmed that President Donald Trump had communicated to him "concrete dates" for the delivery of new weaponry.

The U.S. president mentioned that he could make "an important statement on Russia" on Monday, after declaring himself "disappointed" by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with whom he has been in contact since his return to the White House in January.

Negotiations to end the conflict are at a standstill. The Kremlin rejects the idea of a ceasefire and demands that Ukraine hand over four partially occupied regions and renounce NATO membership, conditions unacceptable to Kiev.