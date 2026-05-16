Israel and Lebanon extend ceasefire for 45 days amid new attacks

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike (File). AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de mayo, 2026

Lebanon and Israel will extend a ceasefire that was due to expire on Sunday for another 45 days, according to an announcement issued Friday night from Washington, and cited by AFP.

Since the ceasefire went into effect, the Israeli military has maintained its attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Delegates from the governments of Israel and Lebanon met for two days in Washington and announced the extension of the ceasefire, which was to end on Sunday.

"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended for 45 days to allow for further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The State Department will host negotiations on June 2 and 3 with the goal of reaching a permanent political settlement. The Pentagon will also bring together delegations from both countries' armed forces on May 29.

Strong support for Israel

The United States has shown its strong backing for Israel, but has also expressed concern over the control of southern Lebanon by Israeli troops.

"We hope these talks will advance a lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the establishment of real security along their shared border," Pigott said.

Israeli Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter, who led his country's delegation, said after the talks that ensuring security in Israel is critical. "There will be highs and lows, but the potential for success is great," Leiter wrote on X.

In a statement, Lebanon's negotiating delegation said the truce paves the way for "lasting stability."

"The extension of the ceasefire and the establishment of a U.S.-facilitated security channel provide vital breathing space for our citizens (...) and advance a political path toward lasting stability," it said.