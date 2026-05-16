A financial group linked to the Trump family plans to invest $200 million in Venezuela

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 15 de mayo, 2026

Yorkville Advisors, a New Jersey-based financial group with close ties to President Donald Trump's family circle, has structured a financial vehicle to raise $200 million for strategic acquisitions in Latin America, with a particular focus on Venezuelan territory.

According to an exclusive published by the Financial Times, the company filed the relevant regulatory documents with the stock exchange authorities.

In those filings, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) detailed its financing plans to pursue business opportunities in an economy seeking to leave behind decades of state control and socialist instability.

The reconfiguration of the market after the end of Chavismo

The interests of firms such as Yorkville Advisors align with an apparent, profound political and institutional transformation in the South American nation. Five months ago, U.S. special forces captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Following this institutional breakdown, the country came under the interim leadership of Delcy Rodriguez, the former vice-president of the Maduro regime, with Washington providing tutelage to lead a transition towards economic normalization.

Under the Trump administration, the new Venezuelan government has implemented decisive pro-market reforms. Most notable among them is the approval of a new hydrocarbons law that empowers private corporations to operate oil wells directly, eliminating mandatory public-sector tutelage.

"We believe that many companies in Latin America, including in Venezuela, are entering a period in which substantial capital investment and modernization will be required to address years of underinvestment and capitalize on improving macroeconomic and business conditions," a Yorkville affiliate argued in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Strategic connections to Trump

The financial vehicle leading this foray into the Latin American market has key figures tied to the presidential family's business dealings. The CEO of the new SPAC, Kevin McGurn, was recently named interim CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the corporate parent of the Truth Social social network, which agreed to merge with a Google-backed merger energy firm.

The ties between Yorkville Advisors and the Trumps reflect a prior, established business relationship. Last year, executives from this financial group actively collaborated with TMTG to raise $2.5 billion earmarked for bitcoin acquisitions.

The firm also agreed to launch five exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed under the "America First" theme and economic philosophy.

Corporate ties also extend to the next generation of the Trump family. A Yorkville board member assumed executive management of another SPAC backed directly by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., created for the purpose of absorbing a U.S. industrial manufacturer.

The use of SPACs as investment vehicles allows firms like Yorkville to raise capital from the public and then acquire operating companies. This serves as a quick way to access the securities markets without the delays of a traditional public offering.